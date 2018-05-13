Brandless Disposable Coasters made with FSC®-Certified paper to personalize any occasion.
Our assortment of 18 Disposable Coasters come in four different styles that you can personalize by name, inspirational word-of-the-moment, or anything else that will turn your event into an unforgettable one. Made with FSC®-Certified paper from responsible sources, circles of bright colors set to our distinctive White Box™ are ready for anything you and your guests come up with. And hello, dual purpose! They also help protect any table or surface from unwanted beverage rings. So whether you’re celebrating one special person or one big moment, let these party coasters help you live your best Brandless Life.
Dimensions: 4" Diameter
Count: 18 Coasters
Colors: 5 Pink, 5 Blue, 4 Yellow, 4 Green
Values:
FSC® Certified Paper
Disposable
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.