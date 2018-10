Why else it's good: Non GMO Kosher: OU Things to Know: Store in a cool, dry place. Made on shared equipment with tree nuts.

Do the twist — with cinnamon! Our non-GMO cinnamon-spice treats make great holiday snacking. Each crispy crunch is light, airy & irresistible. A party pleaser!

You Might Also Like

Our Brand Promise

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.