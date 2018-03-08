Savory with a coat of cinnamon sugar, these zesty sweet potato crisps will break your potato chip conventions.
Spice up your snacking routine with Brandless Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Potato Crisps. Earthy sweet potatoes get sliced thin, popped to ideal crispness, and dusted with just the right amount of sweet and spice. Vegan and gluten free, these crisps are made without GMOs, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Keep a bag at your desk, mix up movie night, or whip up a unique dip to go alongside –you’ll snack differently once you taste this sweet and savory crisp.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Vegan
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool, dry place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.