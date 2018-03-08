Spice up your snacking routine with Brandless Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Potato Crisps. Earthy sweet potatoes get sliced thin, popped to ideal crispness, and dusted with just the right amount of sweet and spice. Vegan and gluten free, these crisps are made without GMOs, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Keep a bag at your desk, mix up movie night, or whip up a unique dip to go alongside –you’ll snack differently once you taste this sweet and savory crisp.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Vegan

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65