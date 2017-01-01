Our handheld Brandless Cheese Grater is made of stainless steel and a rubber non-slip grip handle for long-term comfort and use. A plastic protector keeps you safe from grated knuckles when not in use. Grate cheese, citrus, chocolate, and spices with a kitchen tool that won't rust with time.



Values:

Comfortable Non Slip Grip

Reusable Plastic Cover

Stainless Steel

Dishwasher Safe

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65