Cheese Grater

Grate with ease and zest like the best.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

Our handheld Brandless Cheese Grater is made of stainless steel and a rubber non-slip grip handle for long-term comfort and use. A plastic protector keeps you safe from grated knuckles when not in use. Grate cheese, citrus, chocolate, and spices with a kitchen tool that won't rust with time.

Values:
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Reusable Plastic Cover
Stainless Steel
Dishwasher Safe
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BRAND PROMISE
