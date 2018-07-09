Free shipping today on orders $39+
ReorderGet $6
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Cheddar Cheese Bites

Brandless Cheddar Cheese Bites are crunchy, savory, and made with 100% cheese for an excellent source of calcium and protein.

$3
2 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Cheese, please! Our Cheddar Cheese Bites are made of 100% cheese, non-GMO, dehydrated, and puffed to perfection. They’re also gluten free, contain no artificial preservatives and are an excellent source of calcium and protein. So when you’re in a light snacking mood, grab these Cheddar Cheese Bites and feel good about every tasty nugget!

Values:
Non GMO
100% Cheese
Gluten Free
No Artificial Preservatives
Excellent Source of Protein & Calcium
No Artificial Flavors
BrandTax Free™

*See nutrition information for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium contents

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review