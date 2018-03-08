Sprinkle over salad to add a flavor boost and crunchy texture.
Bring a flavor kick to your next salad with this blend of edamame, sesame seeds, cashews, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds. Just open, sprinkle over your favorite lettuce, and top with Organic Sesame Ginger Dressing. Then listen as everyone asks for your recipe.
Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Good Source of Calcium
Good Source of Fiber
Kosher: OK
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.