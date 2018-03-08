Looking for a crunchy new treat? Partially Popped Popcorn is the ready to eat snack that gives you a different way to eat popcorn. This sweet and salty blend is the perfect flavor for a fun snack.
Brandless Partially Popped Popcorn gives you a tasty way to satisfy your tummy and all your healthful must-haves. By partially air popping this ready-to-eat snack, the kernels turn crispy and dense before getting smothered in sweet and salty goodness. Gluten free and made without artificial flavors or preservatives, this nut-free find is also a good source of fiber. So toss them onto your go-to dessert or pop ‘em on their own for guilt-free snacking.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Tree Nut & Peanut Free
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™
*Contain 5g total fat per serving.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
