Brandless Partially Popped Popcorn gives you a tasty way to satisfy your tummy and all your healthful must-haves. By partially air popping this ready-to-eat snack, the kernels turn crispy and dense before getting smothered in sweet and salty goodness. Gluten free and made without artificial flavors or preservatives, this nut-free find is also a good source of fiber. So toss them onto your go-to dessert or pop ‘em on their own for guilt-free snacking.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Tree Nut & Peanut Free

Good Source of Fiber*

Kosher: OU Dairy

BrandTax Free™



*Contain 5g total fat per serving.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65