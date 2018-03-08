About UsBlogMembership
|
items added to basket.
Just $39 away from free shipping.

Caramel & Sea Salt

Partially Popped Popcorn

Looking for a crunchy new treat? Partially Popped Popcorn is the ready to eat snack that gives you a different way to eat popcorn. This sweet and salty blend is the perfect flavor for a fun snack.

$3
5 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Partially Popped Popcorn gives you a tasty way to satisfy your tummy and all your healthful must-haves. By partially air popping this ready-to-eat snack, the kernels turn crispy and dense before getting smothered in sweet and salty goodness. Gluten free and made without artificial flavors or preservatives, this nut-free find is also a good source of fiber. So toss them onto your go-to dessert or pop ‘em on their own for guilt-free snacking.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Tree Nut & Peanut Free
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™

*Contain 5g total fat per serving.

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review