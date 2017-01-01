A calming herbal mixture to boost concentration and improve mental focus.
Our Brandless Calm & Focus Support Dietary Supplements are made with our very own blend of herbs to relieve stress and help you focus on the task at hand. We’ve mixed botanicals like ashwagandha—used for thousands of years in India to promote concentration—and gingko biloba—known to support brain health and mental focus—with calming herbs. This soothing blend will have you energized, focused, and ready to tackle your next challenge (you got this!).
Non GMO
Ashwagandha Root & Leaf Extract
Vegan
Gluten Free
No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy, Gluten, Shellfish, Fish or Yeast
Take one tablet daily.
Store at 15-30°C (59-86°F). Do not use if the seal is broken.
Store in a dry place and avoid direct sunlight or excessive moisture (we recommend not storing container in the bathroom). Keep out of reach of children.
Consult your doctor prior to use if you’re considering taking dietary supplements for the first time or are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical conditions that might raise concern. If you experience an allergic reaction, discontinue use immediately, and contact a healthcare provider.
