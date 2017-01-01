Gluten Free Brownie Mix

Perfectly chewy and slightly gooey, Brandless Brownie Baking Mix is non-gmo and gluten free while still satisfying the strongest of sweet tooths. Rich in real chocolate flavor, we've added no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Throw in some chocolate chips, stir in some peanut butter, or eat them plain straight from the pan. There's really no wrong way to make them your own.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65