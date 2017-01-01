Make every day a spa day with our green tea and aloe-scented Brandless Body Lotion, formulated with soothing aloe, paraben-free ingredients, and antioxidizing safflower oil to nourish and moisturize your skin throughout the day. This post-bathtime (and, well, anytime) essential protects your skin from dryness and cracking while adding an instantly hydrating glow—from head to toe.



Values:

Soothing Aloe

No Parabens

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Antioxidizing Safflower Oil

Gluten Free

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65