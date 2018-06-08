Soften up for sunny weather with the lightweight scent of our Coconut Water Body Butter. Made with no phthalates or parabens, you can count on moisturizing shea butter to leave your skin feeling hydrated and smooth. It’s also vegan, dye-free, and made without 400 other potentially harmful ingredients. Carry this must-have in your beach bag, suitcase, and everyday tote to upgrade your skincare routine.



Values:

Moisturizing Shea Butter

No Parabens

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Vegan

Gluten Free

Dye Free

Recyclable

BrandTax Free™



