Give your skin the tropical treatment! Brandless Coconut Water Body Butter is a refreshing way to soften up for the season.
Soften up for sunny weather with the lightweight scent of our Coconut Water Body Butter. Made with no phthalates or parabens, you can count on moisturizing shea butter to leave your skin feeling hydrated and smooth. It’s also vegan, dye-free, and made without 400 other potentially harmful ingredients. Carry this must-have in your beach bag, suitcase, and everyday tote to upgrade your skincare routine.
Values:
Moisturizing Shea Butter
No Parabens
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Vegan
Gluten Free
Dye Free
Recyclable
BrandTax Free™
Storage Instructions: Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and with the lid firmly closed.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
