About UsBlogB.More
|

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin Mix

Enjoy the taste of freshly baked muffins with minimal measuring.

$3
12 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Wake up to the warm smell of fresh muffins without all the fuss of baking from scratch. Brandless Blueberry Muffin Mix (Non-GMO and Gluten Free) makes baking a breeze. Fluffy sweetness packed with blueberries.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

What you'll need:

3/4 cup milk
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety