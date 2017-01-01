Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin Mix

Wake up to the warm smell of fresh muffins without all the fuss of baking from scratch. Brandless Blueberry Muffin Mix (Non-GMO and Gluten Free) makes baking a breeze. Fluffy sweetness packed with blueberries.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65