Blueberry Flax Granola

Subtly sweet and flax-packed whole-grain oat granola.

$3
12 oz
Breakup your breakfast routine with Brandless Blueberry Flax Granola. Made with non-GMO whole grains and free of artificial flavors or preservatives, our granola tastes just as good as it sounds. And with all that flax fiber and blueberries, it's pretty darn good for you, too!

Non GMO
Whole Grain
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher (Parve): OU
*Contains 8g total fat per serving

Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.

