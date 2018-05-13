Blueberry Chia Oatmeal Cups - 2 Pack

Spoon it up! Brandless Blueberry Chia Oatmeal Cups are vegan, gluten free, fiber-filled, and are perfect at the table or on the go.
It’s early in the morning and you’re rummaging through your pantry for something easy yet satisfyingly good for you. Why not keep quick go-to meals handy that do just that? Brandless Oatmeal Cups pack a hearty helping of tasty, non GMO oats mixed with Blueberries and Chia Seeds for fruity helpings of antioxidants. It’s also vegan, gluten free, and high in fiber so you feel satisfied bite after bite. And when you’re on the go, this is the perfect easy-to-prepare breakfast or snack to bring along. If you’re feeling like extra flavor, just add a few swirls of our Organic Honey for a yummy boost.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
High in Fiber*
Kosher: OU
Packaging is recyclable
BrandTax Free™
*Contains 6g total fat per serving
HOT WATER DIRECTIONS:
Add boiling water to fill line. Adjust water for desired thickness. Stir well and cover. Let stand for 4-5 minutes.
MICROWAVE:
Add water to fill line and stir. Adjust water level for desired thickness. Microwave on high for 45-60 seconds. (Cooking times can vary per microwave.) Stir well and let cool to taste.
CAUTION:
Cup and cereal may be hot!
