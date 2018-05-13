Blueberry Chia Oatmeal Cups - 2 Pack

It’s early in the morning and you’re rummaging through your pantry for something easy yet satisfyingly good for you. Why not keep quick go-to meals handy that do just that? Brandless Oatmeal Cups pack a hearty helping of tasty, non GMO oats mixed with Blueberries and Chia Seeds for fruity helpings of antioxidants. It’s also vegan, gluten free, and high in fiber so you feel satisfied bite after bite. And when you’re on the go, this is the perfect easy-to-prepare breakfast or snack to bring along. If you’re feeling like extra flavor, just add a few swirls of our Organic Honey for a yummy boost.



Check out Brandless Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cups too!



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

High in Fiber*

Kosher: OU

Packaging is recyclable

BrandTax Free™



*Contains 6g total fat per serving



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65