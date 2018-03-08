Put pen to paper with Brandless Gel Pens in a sleek 4-pack for everything you can think up. You’re in for smooth writing and sketching with a fine 0.7mm point and sleek design. Express your every thought in style, and this 4-pack is also available in black ink.



Values:

Blue Ink

0.7mm Point

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65