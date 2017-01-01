About UsBlogB.More
|

Black and White Plaid

Organic Cotton Dish Towel

Keep the kitchen neat and tidy with a versatile organic dish towel.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

The Black & White Grid Organic Cotton Dish Towel has a multitude of different uses. Clean everything from the dishes to the stove top. Reusable, washable, and made with 100% organic cotton. The terry cloth material is highly absorbent and effective at keeping your kitchen clean.

Values:
Organic
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety