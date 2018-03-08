Pen your to-do list and sketch out endless ideas with Brandless 0.7mm point gel wonders.
Put pen to paper with Brandless Gel Pens in a sleek 4-pack for everything you can think up. You’re in for smooth writing and sketching with a fine 0.7mm point and sleek design. Express your every thought in style, and this 4-pack is also available in blue ink.
Values:
Black Ink
0.7mm Point
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.