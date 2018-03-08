About UsBlogMembership
|
items added to basket.
Just $39 away from free shipping.

0.7mm Point

Black Gel Pens

Pen your to-do list and sketch out endless ideas with Brandless 0.7mm point gel wonders.

$3
4ct
OVERVIEW
  

Put pen to paper with Brandless Gel Pens in a sleek 4-pack for everything you can think up. You’re in for smooth writing and sketching with a fine 0.7mm point and sleek design. Express your every thought in style, and this 4-pack is also available in blue ink.

Values:
Black Ink
0.7mm Point
BrandTax Free™


California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review