Tree Free Bath Tissue

Clean for your body and clean for the environment.
Brandless 2 Ply Bath Tissue is tree free and septic safe. Each package contains 6 rolls of biodegradable fragrance free tissue. Whether it's hanging under or over Brandless 2 Ply Bath Tissue stays soft and absorbent.
Values:
Biobased Product
Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
Tree Free Paper Product
Septic Safe & Biodegradable
100% Rapidly Renewable Resources
No Dyes or Fragrances
BrandTax Free™
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.