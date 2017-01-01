Tree Free Bath Tissue

Brandless 2 Ply Bath Tissue is tree free and septic safe. Each package contains 6 rolls of biodegradable fragrance free tissue. Whether it's hanging under or over Brandless 2 Ply Bath Tissue stays soft and absorbent.



Values:

Biobased Product

Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass

Tree Free Paper Product

Septic Safe & Biodegradable

100% Rapidly Renewable Resources

No Dyes or Fragrances

BrandTax Free™



