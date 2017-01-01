About UsBlogB.More
2 Ply, Double Rolls

Tree Free Bath Tissue

Clean for your body and clean for the environment.

$3
6ct
Brandless 2 Ply Bath Tissue is tree free and septic safe. Each package contains 6 rolls of biodegradable fragrance free tissue. Whether it's hanging under or over Brandless 2 Ply Bath Tissue stays soft and absorbent.

Values:
Biobased Product
Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
Tree Free Paper Product
Septic Safe & Biodegradable
100% Rapidly Renewable Resources
No Dyes or Fragrances
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

