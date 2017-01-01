Delicately scented and tough on grease.
Scented with balsamic greens and invigorating grapefruit, Brandless Dish Soap Balsamic Greens & Grapefruit's non-toxic formula cuts through heavy grease. Free of dyes, our dish soap leaves no chemical residue. Plus, it's gluten-free, cruelty-free and EPA Safer Choice Certified, so it's an excellent choice for both those with sensitive skin and our sensitive environment.
Values:
EPA Safer Choice Certified
Nontoxic Formula
No Dyes
Removes Grease
Non GMO
No Phthalates or Parabens
No Chemical Residue
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free
BrandTax Free™
Use two or more squirts into the sink for soaking or on a sponge for quick clean up. Wash dishes and rinse thoroughly. Not for use in dishwasher. Septic and Gray water safe.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes rinse with water. If swallowed drink plenty of water and contact physician.
