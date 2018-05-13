Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cups - 2 Pack

It’s early in the morning and you’re rummaging through your pantry for something easy yet satisfyingly good for you. Why not keep quick go-to meals handy that do just that? Brandless Oatmeal Cups pack a hearty helping of tasty, non GMO oats mixed with apples and cinnamon. It’s also vegan, gluten free, and high in fiber so you feel satisfied bite after bite. And when you’re on the go, this is the perfect easy-to-prepare breakfast or snack to bring along. If you’re feeling like extra flavor, just add a few swirls of our Organic Honey for a yummy boost.



Check out Brandless Blueberry Chia Oatmeal Cups too!



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

High in Fiber*

Kosher: OU

Packaging is recyclable

BrandTax Free™



*Contains 7g total fat per serving



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65