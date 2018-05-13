Bite it, dunk it, savor it: our Almond Pistachio Biscotti Thins are a unique yet familiar favorite for morning coffee time—and anytime.
Who doesn't love twice-baked cookies? A thinner take on this Italian favorite, our Almond Pistachio Biscotti Thins pack a lot of flavor in a light and satisfying way. Non GMO and made without any artificial flavors, you'll love every single bite and feel just as satisfied. Enjoy them on their own, dunk them into your favorite tea or coffee, and even take them on the road! And - as if you didn't know - sharing is optional!
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.