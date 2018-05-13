Free shipping today on orders $39+
Almond Chocolate Biscotti Thins

Bite it, dunk it, savor it: our Almond Chocolate Biscotti Thins are a unique yet familiar favorite for morning coffee time—and anytime.

$3
5.3 oz
Who doesn't love twice-baked cookies? A thinner take on this Italian favorite, our Almond Chocolate Biscotti Thins pack a lot of flavor in a light and satisfying way. Non GMO and made without any artificial flavors, you'll love every single bite and feel just as satisfied. Enjoy them on their own, dunk them into your favorite tea or coffee, and even take them on the road! And - as if you didn't know - sharing is optional!

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.

