Organic Unbleached All-Purpose Wheat Flour

The only flour you really need in your pantry.

$3
24 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Unlike the typical white flour, Brandless Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour retains its natural colors and flavors. Thicken your gravy, bake a cake, or dust a cutting board before you roll out your cookie dough. If you're only going to have one flour in your pantry, this is it.

Values:
Organic
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
