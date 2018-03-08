Our Aged White Cheddar Partially Popped Popcorn is full of incredible crunchy texture and smooth, cheesy flavor. We’ve air popped the kernels partway, so this snack is ready to eat and makes for an extra crunchy snack that gets seasoned with creamy white cheddar. Non GMO and gluten free, it’s created without artificial flavors and makes for a suitable tree and peanut-free snack. Great for mixing up movie nights, swapping out the standard salty snack, or adding a new staple into your pantry – get ready to level up your crunch game.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

Tree Nut & Peanut Free

Kosher: OU Dairy

BrandTax Free™



