Big on flavor with a crunch, our Aged White Cheddar Partially Popped Popcorn is a ready-to-eat snack that is dusted with savory white cheddar and packs a crunch that is fun with every bite.
Our Aged White Cheddar Partially Popped Popcorn is full of incredible crunchy texture and smooth, cheesy flavor. We’ve air popped the kernels partway, so this snack is ready to eat and makes for an extra crunchy snack that gets seasoned with creamy white cheddar. Non GMO and gluten free, it’s created without artificial flavors and makes for a suitable tree and peanut-free snack. Great for mixing up movie nights, swapping out the standard salty snack, or adding a new staple into your pantry – get ready to level up your crunch game.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
Tree Nut & Peanut Free
Kosher: OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.