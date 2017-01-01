Turn your favorite foods with ease. From fish to pancakes, the Brandless Silicone Slotted Turner flips with the best of them. Heat-resistant up to 400F, the Acacia wood keeps your hands cool while the silicone rubber turner prevents your favorite plates, pots and pans from being scratched.



Values:

Heat Resistant

Acacia Wood Handle

Non Stick Silicone

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65