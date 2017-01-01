Turn and flip worry-free.
Turn your favorite foods with ease. From fish to pancakes, the Brandless Silicone Slotted Turner flips with the best of them. Heat-resistant up to 400F, the Acacia wood keeps your hands cool while the silicone rubber turner prevents your favorite plates, pots and pans from being scratched.
Values:
Heat Resistant
Acacia Wood Handle
Non Stick Silicone
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Hand wash in mild soapy water. Towel dry immediately.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.