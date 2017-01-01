Strain and serve in one easy motion.
Cooking gets easier (and more enjoyable!) when you have the right tools in hand. Brandless Acacia Handle Silicone Slotted Spoon is made of moisture resistant wood and heat resistant silicone rubber up to 400F adding strength and durability to your kitchen. Lift ravioli or cooked vegetables from a pot, draining the liquids with a simple lift and without food slipping through.
Values:
Heat Resistant
Acacia Wood Handle
Non Stick Silicone
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Hand wash in mild soapy water. Towel dry immediately.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.