Cooking gets easier (and more enjoyable!) when you have the right tools in hand. Brandless Acacia Handle Silicone Slotted Spoon is made of moisture resistant wood and heat resistant silicone rubber up to 400F adding strength and durability to your kitchen. Lift ravioli or cooked vegetables from a pot, draining the liquids with a simple lift and without food slipping through.



Values:

Heat Resistant

Acacia Wood Handle

Non Stick Silicone

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65