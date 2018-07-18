Free shipping today on orders $39+
Be Back Soon

Silicone Serving Spoon

Scratch-proof and durable, this serving spoon will scoop anything and everything and is a breeze to clean

OVERVIEW
  

Durable and heat resistant up to 400F, the Brandless Acacia Handle Silicone Serving Spoon serves up whatever you're cooking without scratching your favorite pots and pans.

Values:
Heat Resistant
Acacia Wood Handle
Non Stick Silicone
USE
  

Hand wash in mild soapy water. Towel dry immediately.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

