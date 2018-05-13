Test for the perfect al dente and serve up your finished dish with the Brandless Acacia Handle Silicone Pasta Fork. Silicone rubber keeps your favorite pots and pans safe from scratches, while heat-resistant up to 400F. Acacia wood keeps your hands cool while cooking.



Values:

Heat Resistant

Acacia Wood Handle

Non Stick Silicone

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65