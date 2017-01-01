9" Bagasse Sugarcane Fiber Plates

Convenient eco-friendly disposable plates. The go-to for heating last night's left overs.
The Bagasse Sugar Cane Fiber Plates are the best friend of last nights' left overs. All 20 plates are safe for the microwave and freezer storage. The sugar cane fiber plates are nontoxic and compostable making them even better for the office potluck.
Values:
100% Compostable
Made from Sugarcane
Microwave & Freezer Safe
Chlorine Free
