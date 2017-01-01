9" Bagasse Sugarcane Fiber Plates

The Bagasse Sugar Cane Fiber Plates are the best friend of last nights' left overs. All 20 plates are safe for the microwave and freezer storage. The sugar cane fiber plates are nontoxic and compostable making them even better for the office potluck.



Values:

100% Compostable

Made from Sugarcane

Microwave & Freezer Safe

Chlorine Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65