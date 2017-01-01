About UsBlogB.More
|

8"

Chef's Knife

The main tool of the pros, this chef's knife will dice, chop, and mince with precision.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

Looking for the first knife for your new kitchen? Look no further. The versatile Brandless 8" Chef's Knife lives up to chef standards and holds up to daily use, chopping, slicing, dicing, and mincing with ease. This knife will help you step your game up to the next level.

Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety