The main tool of the pros, this chef's knife will dice, chop, and mince with precision.
Looking for the first knife for your new kitchen? Look no further. The versatile Brandless 8" Chef's Knife lives up to chef standards and holds up to daily use, chopping, slicing, dicing, and mincing with ease. This knife will help you step your game up to the next level.
Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
BrandTax Free™
Hand wash recommended.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.