About UsBlogB.More
|

8"

Serrated Bread Knife

Use this serrated knife to slice bread with ease.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

The Brandless Bread Knife slices bread without smooshing or tearing the loaf. Its serrated stainless steel blade cuts through loaves of all sizes and crust thicknesses with ease.

Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety