3 Pack Tree Free Travel Facial Tissues

A soft facial tissue that enjoys to travel.
Brandless 3 Pack Travel Facial Tissues are fragrance and dye free, and are also made from rapidly renewable resources. Absorbent and strong but also soft enough for any use from allergies to cleaning eye glasses. The perfect tissue for when you're on the go.
Values:
Biobased Product
Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
Tree Free Paper Product
No Dyes or Fragrances
