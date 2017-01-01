About UsBlogB.More
|

0.7mm Lead Refills

Recycled Mechanical Pencils

There's a new No. 2 in town.

$3
3ct
OVERVIEW
  

The Brandless Mechanical Pencil is an upgrade from the yellow No. 2's of the past. Each pack comes with 8 pieces of sturdy lead filling dependable for casual writing or when it's exam time. The mechanical pencils have a comfortable wide grip and are made from 89% recycled plastic material.

Values:
Made from 89% Recycled Plastic
0.7mm Lead Included
8 Piece Lead Refill
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety