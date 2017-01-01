About UsBlogB.More
2 Pack Organic Shells & Yellow Cheddar

The warm, creamy macaroni you crave minus the artificial flavors.

$3
2ct - 6oz
Your favorite shells & cheese just got a makeover. Brandless Organic Shells & Yellow Cheddar is made with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Ours is just simple warm, creamy, cheesy pasta goodness from first bite to last.

Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Good Source of Iron
Cheese from Cows Not Treated with rBST*
BrandTax Free™

*FDA has found no significant difference between milk from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

What you’ll need:

3 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (optional)

