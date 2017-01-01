2 Pack Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti

We made Brandless Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti with the best organic durum wheat we could find from Italy. Whole wheat is a better choice than refined white flour for a few reasons. Besides any nutritional benefits, the naturally nutty flavor of whole wheat flour adds a subtle nuance to every dish. It's also low sodium and cholesterol free.



Values:

Organic

100% Durum Whole Wheat Semolina

Product of Italy

Vegan

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



