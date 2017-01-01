2 Pack Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti

A delicious pasta with a nutty, whole-wheat taste.
We made Brandless Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti with the best organic durum wheat we could find from Italy. Whole wheat is a better choice than refined white flour for a few reasons. Besides any nutritional benefits, the naturally nutty flavor of whole wheat flour adds a subtle nuance to every dish. It's also low sodium and cholesterol free.
Values:
Organic
100% Durum Whole Wheat Semolina
Product of Italy
Vegan
Non GMO
In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, if desired. Add spaghetti and stir until water returns to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally for 7 minutes or until desired firmness. Do not overcook. Drain and serve as desired.
