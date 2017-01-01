2 Pack Organic Shells & White Cheddar

What you’ll need:

3 Tbsp milk

2 Tbsp unsalted butter (optional)

Add pasta to 5-6 cups of boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes or to desired tenderness. Drain pasta; do not rinse.

While pasta is draining, add milk and butter (optional) to warm saucepan, sprinkle cheese over milk and stir well. Add cooked pasta to saucepan and stir well.

Refrigerate any leftovers.