2 Pack Organic Shells & White Cheddar

Warm up with a bowl of gooey cheesy goodness.
Your favorite white cheddar pasta shells just got better. Brandless Organic Shells & White Cheddar is made with no preservatives or artificial colors so you can indulge in warm and creamy macaroni goodness.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Brandless
Non GMO
Good Source of Iron
Cheese from Cows Not Treated with rBST*
BrandTax Free
*FDA has found no significant difference between milk from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
What you’ll need:
3 Tbsp milk
2 Tbsp unsalted butter (optional)
Add pasta to 5-6 cups of boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes or to desired tenderness. Drain pasta; do not rinse.
While pasta is draining, add milk and butter (optional) to warm saucepan, sprinkle cheese over milk and stir well. Add cooked pasta to saucepan and stir well.
Refrigerate any leftovers.
