2pk Organic Taco Seasoning Packet

A little packet with big taco flavor.
Brandless Organic Taco Seasoning does a whole lot more than you expect. Stir it into sour cream for something extraordinary, mix it into refried beans for an update on frijoles, and give your Tuesday taco night the revamp it needs. One little packet– endless flavor options.
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Store any unused seasoning in an air-tight container.
