2 Pack Organic Penne Rigate

Diagonally cut, tube-shaped pasta that's great for lots of cooking options.
Penne pasta is undoubtedly one of the most popular of the numerous pasta shapes. Brandless Organic Penne Rigate is made with all organic ingredients and cooks to the ideal al dente tender in minutes. It's perfect for a summer pasta salad or baked mac & cheese and is also mighty fine served plain with a little butter and grated Parmesan, too.
Values:
Organic
100% Durum Semolina
Product of Italy
Vegan
Non GMO
In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, if desired. Add penne and stir until water returns to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally for 9 minutes or until desired firmness. Do not overcook. Drain and serve as desired.
