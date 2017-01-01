2 Pack Organic Penne Rigate

Penne pasta is undoubtedly one of the most popular of the numerous pasta shapes. Brandless Organic Penne Rigate is made with all organic ingredients and cooks to the ideal al dente tender in minutes. It's perfect for a summer pasta salad or baked mac & cheese and is also mighty fine served plain with a little butter and grated Parmesan, too.



Values:

Organic

100% Durum Semolina

Product of Italy

Vegan

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65