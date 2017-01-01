Cheesy macaroni goodness to satisfy the kid in you.
All of the warmth and comfort you know and love about mac & cheese without any preservatives. Brandless Gluten Free Yellow Macaroni & Cheese is non-GMO and free of artificial flavors. The kid in you will be scraping the bowl to finish every last noodle.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Good Source of Calcium
Cheese from Cows Not Treated with rBST*
BrandTax Free™
*FDA has found no significant difference between milk from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
What you’ll need:
3 Tbsp milk
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
Carefully add pasta to 5-6 cups of boiling water. Cook for 10-12 minutes or to desired tenderness. Drain pasta; do not rinse.
While pasta is draining, add milk and butter to warm saucepan. Once melted, sprinkle cheese over milk and miN/A. Add cooked pasta back to saucepan and stir well.
Refrigerate any leftovers.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.