What you’ll need:

3 Tbsp milk

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

Carefully add pasta to 5-6 cups of boiling water. Cook for 10-12 minutes or to desired tenderness. Drain pasta; do not rinse.

While pasta is draining, add milk and butter to warm saucepan. Once melted, sprinkle cheese over milk and miN/A. Add cooked pasta back to saucepan and stir well.

Refrigerate any leftovers.