2 Pack Panty Liners

Perfect protection for everyday coverage.
Brandless Panty Liners are a daily protection against life's unpredictable leaks and wetness. Made with a 100% organic cotton top sheet and is hypoallergenic, Brandless Panty Liners are equally comfortable and absorbent. Each panty liner is free of irritants like dyes, fragrances, and chlorine.
Values:
100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet
Fragrance & Dye Free
Hypoallergenic
Chlorine Free
BrandTax Free™
Do not flush.
Keep this product away from babies, children and pets.
