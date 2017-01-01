2 Pack Panty Liners

Brandless Panty Liners are a daily protection against life's unpredictable leaks and wetness. Made with a 100% organic cotton top sheet and is hypoallergenic, Brandless Panty Liners are equally comfortable and absorbent. Each panty liner is free of irritants like dyes, fragrances, and chlorine.



Values:

100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet

Fragrance & Dye Free

Hypoallergenic

Chlorine Free

BrandTax Free™