About UsBlogB.More
|

Organic Cotton Top Sheet

2 Pack Panty Liners

Perfect protection for everyday coverage.

$3
2pk - 22ct each
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Panty Liners are a daily protection against life's unpredictable leaks and wetness. Made with a 100% organic cotton top sheet and is hypoallergenic, Brandless Panty Liners are equally comfortable and absorbent. Each panty liner is free of irritants like dyes, fragrances, and chlorine.

Values:
100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet
Fragrance & Dye Free
Hypoallergenic
Chlorine Free
BrandTax Free™

USE
  

Do not flush.

Keep this product away from babies, children and pets.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety