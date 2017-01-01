2 Count Porcelain Rim Salad Plate

The Brandless 7.5" Rim Salad Plate is just the right size for dishing up your favorite greens and treats. Made of microwave and dishwasher-safe porcelain, it makes meals quick and clean up a breeze. Comes in a set of 2 plates.



Values:

Dishwasher Safe

Microwave Safe

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65