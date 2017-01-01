2 Count Porcelain Rim Soup Bowl

Clean white porcelain strong enough for everyday life but pretty enough to use for all your special occasions.
Whether it's served as your first course or the main dish, everyone loves the warmth and heartiness of a good soup. Whichever way you prefer to serve it, this Brandless 8" Rim Soup Bowl will be the perfect vessel. Made of microwave and dishwasher-safe porcelain, it makes meals quick and clean up a breeze.
Comes in a set of 2 bowls.
Values:
Dishwasher Safe
Microwave Safe
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
