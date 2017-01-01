2 Count Porcelain Rim Soup Bowl

Whether it's served as your first course or the main dish, everyone loves the warmth and heartiness of a good soup. Whichever way you prefer to serve it, this Brandless 8" Rim Soup Bowl will be the perfect vessel. Made of microwave and dishwasher-safe porcelain, it makes meals quick and clean up a breeze.

Comes in a set of 2 bowls.



Values:

Dishwasher Safe

Microwave Safe

BrandTax Free™



