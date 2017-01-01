2 Count Porcelain Rim Salad Plate

Stunning white porcelain that's elegant for all your hosting needs yet strong enough for everyday life.
The Brandless 7.5" Rim Salad Plate is just the right size for dishing up your favorite greens and treats. Made of microwave and dishwasher-safe porcelain, it makes meals quick and clean up a breeze. Comes in a set of 2 plates.
Values:
Dishwasher Safe
Microwave Safe
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
