About UsBlogB.More
|

7.5" each

2 Count Porcelain Rim Salad Plate

Stunning white porcelain that's elegant for all your hosting needs yet strong enough for everyday life.

$3
2ct
OVERVIEW
  

The Brandless 7.5" Rim Salad Plate is just the right size for dishing up your favorite greens and treats. Made of microwave and dishwasher-safe porcelain, it makes meals quick and clean up a breeze. Comes in a set of 2 plates.

Values:
Dishwasher Safe
Microwave Safe
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Dishwasher safe. Microwave Safe.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety