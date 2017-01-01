16oz Bagasse Sugarcane Fiber Bowls

Fill your bowl with all you favorite foods and guilty pleasure snacks.
Brandless Disposable Bowls are ideal for everything from ice cream to Chicken Noodle Soup They are soak proof, compostable, and Chlorine free. Safe for the microwave and freezer.
Values:
100% Compostable
Made from Sugarcane
Microwave & Freezer Safe
Chlorine Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.