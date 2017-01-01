16oz Bagasse Sugarcane Fiber Bowls

Brandless Disposable Bowls are ideal for everything from ice cream to Chicken Noodle Soup They are soak proof, compostable, and Chlorine free. Safe for the microwave and freezer.



Values:

100% Compostable

Made from Sugarcane

Microwave & Freezer Safe

Chlorine Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65