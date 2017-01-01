About UsBlogB.More
|
Be Back Soon

16 oz

Porcelain Mug

White porcelain sturdy enough for casual use, nice enough for a tea party.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

Microwave and dishwasher safe porcelain makes the Brandless Mug easy to heat and clean. Sip your favorite tea or coffee, fill it with soup for a one-handed meal, or take a few scoops of ice cream to the couch.

Values:
Dishwasher Safe
Microwave Safe
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Dishwasher safe. Microwave Safe.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety