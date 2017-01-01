White porcelain dishware sturdy for everyday use but classy enough for a special occasion or meal.
Our 10” Porcelain Serving Bowl is essential for every kitchen and home cook. Not only does it hold everything from hearty salads, to piles of pasta to mountains of veggies, the pure white color is a blank slate to show off your most colorful meals. Safe to reheat in the microwave and then run through the dishwasher, it'll be used more ways than one.
Values:
Dishwasher Safe
Microwave Safe
BrandTax Free™
