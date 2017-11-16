What does shipping cost?

Shipping is $5. We charge one flat rate to keep it simple.

If you’re a member of B.More™ , shipping is free for all orders.

How long will it take for me to get my order?

2-4 days. We don’t like waiting for good stuff any more than you do, so we do everything we can to get every order out as fast as possible.

Where’s my tracking number?

If you created your Brandless account at checkout, you can log in and go to the “Overview” section or the “Your Order” section to find details about your purchase.

When we finish packing your order, we label it with all your shipping information (including your tracking number) so it gets to you safe and sound… This number appears to the right of your shipping address. Its that super long (twelve digit number) right after the word “Track:”…

If you checked out as a guest, your tracking number won’t be available on our website, but it will be in your inbox. Please try searching your email for “Brandless”– if this doesn’t work, contact help@brandless.com and we’ll help you out.

If you’d like to create an account for next time, visit our account page .

My tracking says that my order was delivered, but I didn’t receive it.

We’ve sorry to hear this. Please contact help@brandless.com and we’ll try to help you sort it out.

My product showed up damaged. Can you send me a new one?

Of course, please contact help@brandless.com and we’ll replace your damaged item.

What carriers do you use to deliver my products?

We partner with a few different carriers, but most orders will be delivered by Fedex.

Do you ship to PO Boxes, APO/FPOs, or internationally?

We currently ship to the contiguous United States. We are unable to ship to PO Boxes, APO, FPO, Hawai'i, Alaska, Puerto Rico, or international addresses at this time.