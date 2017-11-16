I received my order, but it’s incorrect. Can you fix it?

Stuff happens. If your order doesn’t look right please contact us at help@brandless.com .

Can I edit or cancel my order after I’ve checked out?

When we receive your order we move as quickly as possible to get it to you. So unfortunately orders cannot be changed once they have been placed.

How do I go about returning my order?

If something isn’t right, we want to hear about it. Please get in touch with us within 14 days of receiving your order at help@brandless.com . Most Brandless items cannot be returned, but we still want to help.

I never received my order confirmation number. How do I know my order went through?

If you created your Brandless account at checkout, you can log in and go to the “Overview” section or the “Your Orders” section. There you can see all your previous and pending orders.

If you checked out as a guest, your order information won’t be available on our website, but it will be in your inbox. Please try searching your email for “Brandless”– if this doesn’t work, contact help@brandless.com and we’ll help you out.

If you’d like to create an account for next time, click the link to “Sign Up” in the top right section of our site header.