What’s the Give Program all about?

We believe doing is what matters, so we're committed to giving back—starting by helping those facing hunger. Partnering with Feeding America the nation's leading domestic hunger relief organization, a meal* is donated every time you shop on Brandless. We’re also planning community events, volunteering, giving opportunities, and more.

As we grow, we continue to explore ways to leave a positive impact on our neighborhood, country, and planet through tangible acts of kindness—because to us, that's priceless.

What is the Brandless Give?

For every order you place with Brandless, we partner with Feeding America to donate a meal* (2 meals if you’re a B.More member) to help those facing hunger.

* Brandless, Inc. donates the monetary equivalent of a meal to Feeding America. One meal is equivalent to $0.09 based on Feeding America’s meal equivalency calculation as of July 1, 2015. $1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Brandless, Inc. guarantees a minimum of 1,650,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $150,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from 5/15/2017 to 5/15/2018.